Crime

Man, 26, charged in connection with mother’s death completes mental health assessment

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 4:50 pm
Updated December 23, 2019 5:09 pm
Ryan Lamontagne, charged with the murder of his mother, appears in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Ryan Lamontagne, charged with the murder of his mother, appears in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Reynold Gregor/Global News

A 26-year-old man who has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother in Halifax has completed a 60-day mental health assessment, and will be returning to court in January.

Ryan Richard Lamontagne returned to court on Monday for a hearing to determine if he is fit to stand trial, but the defence in the case requested to have the court hearing adjourned to have more time to consider the assessment report.

Defence lawyer said Brad Sarson said the report only came in last Thursday.

On Oct. 22, Halifax Regional Police charged Lamontagne with the murder of 65-year-old Linda Lamontagne.

In court documents, police said the young man was charged with indecently interfering with human remains “by attempting to bury Linda Lamontagne” in the backyard of a home in the 6300 block of Willow Street.

Lamontagne is due back in court on Jan. 17, 2020.

