Crime

Teens facing charges after robbery, assault in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 1:22 pm
Three teenagers are facing charges following a robbery and an assault in Saskatoon on Dec. 22.
Three teenagers are facing charges following a robbery and an assault in Saskatoon on Dec. 22. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say three teenage boys are facing charges following a robbery and an assault on Dec. 22.

Two men initially reported to police that they were approached in the 100-block of Central Avenue by three unknown teens at roughly 12:45 p.m.

The teens, one who was armed with a knife, demanded cigarettes, police said.

The trio ended up running away and the two men were not hurt.

Three suspects entered a business in the 800-block of Central Avenue around half an hour later and started filling a backpack with alcohol, police said.

When a 56-year-old man confronted them, police said he was threatened with what appeared to be a gun.

He then chased the suspects to the 100-block of 111th Street West where they assaulted him, according to a press release.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers who were called to the attempted robbery located the suspects inside a nearby apartment with stolen alcohol. Police said they also found a replica handgun.

Two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were taken into custody. They are facing charges of robbery, robbery with a firearm, assault and breach of probation.

More charges are pending as the investigation continues, police said.

