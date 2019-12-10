Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hundreds of stolen mail pieces recovered by Saskatoon police

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 2:34 pm
Saskatoon police said multiple bags of stolen mail was found in a Honda Civic reported stolen.
Saskatoon police said multiple bags of stolen mail was found in a Honda Civic reported stolen. Nicole Stillger / Global News

Saskatoon police say they recovered hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, including identification documents, after stopping a car with no licence plate.

Officers were on patrol Sunday afternoon in the area of 29th Street West and Avenue J North when they spotted the Honda Civic, police said.

Related News

READ MORE: Over half a kilo of cocaine seized in Saskatchewan traffic stop

A check determined it was reported stolen and police said two women in the car were arrested.

Officers found multiple bags filled with open mail, none of which belonged to the women, police said.

Break and enter tools, and a can of pepper spray was also seized, according to police.

READ MORE: Man killed in Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of the year - police

A 34-year-old Saskatoon woman and a 32-year-old woman from Beardy’s & Okemasis Cree Nation face 25 charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen identification.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is still ongoing due to the large quantity of evidence.

Medical bandages found after being stolen in front of Saskatoon family home
Medical bandages found after being stolen in front of Saskatoon family home
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceStolen Carcar theftmail theftStolen mailBeardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree NationIdentification Documents
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.