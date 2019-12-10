Hundreds of stolen mail pieces recovered by Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say they recovered hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, including identification documents, after stopping a car with no licence plate.

Officers were on patrol Sunday afternoon in the area of 29th Street West and Avenue J North when they spotted the Honda Civic, police said.

A check determined it was reported stolen and police said two women in the car were arrested.

Officers found multiple bags filled with open mail, none of which belonged to the women, police said.

Break and enter tools, and a can of pepper spray was also seized, according to police.

A 34-year-old Saskatoon woman and a 32-year-old woman from Beardy’s & Okemasis Cree Nation face 25 charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen identification.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing due to the large quantity of evidence.

