Man killed in Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of the year: police

A 35-year-old man was killed on Avenue X North on Saturday morning.

Saskatoon police have deemed it a homicide, making it the 16th of the year, which is a new record for the city.

Police say officers and paramedics responded to calls of gunfire in the 200 block of Avenue X North at 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

They discovered an injured man, who was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The major crimes, forensic identification and target enforcement units are investigating, the police said in a statement.

Long-time residents in the area told Global News the violence has been getting worse over the last five years.

Another resident said police officers knocking on doors has become a common occurrence in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

