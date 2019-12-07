Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Saskatoon Homicide

Man killed in Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of the year: police

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 2:27 pm
Updated December 7, 2019 8:02 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

A 35-year-old man was killed on Avenue X North on Saturday morning.

Saskatoon police have deemed it a homicide, making it the 16th of the year, which is a new record for the city.

Police say officers and paramedics responded to calls of gunfire in the 200 block of Avenue X North at 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

They discovered an injured man, who was taken to hospital, where he later died.

READ MORE: Third teen charged in Saskatoon’s 15th homicide of 2019

The major crimes, forensic identification and target enforcement units are investigating, the police said in a statement.

Long-time residents in the area told Global News the violence has been getting worse over the last five years.

Another resident said police officers knocking on doors has become a common occurrence in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Man charged in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2019 makes 1st court appearance
Man charged in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2019 makes 1st court appearance
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSaskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoonSaskatoon HomicideSaskatoon Crime16th homicide in SaskatoonAve X N
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.