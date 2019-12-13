Warrant issued for 2nd suspect in Littlecrow homicide investigation

A second suspect is wanted by Saskatoon police in connection to the shooting death of Winston Littlecrow.
Eiryn Ashlee Straightnose, 21, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.
She is described as being five-foot-seven, 150 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair and a heart-shaped tattoo under her right eye.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.
Police said Littlecrow was shot in the 200 block of Avenue X North on Dec. 7. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with first-degree murder in Littlecrow’s death.
Littlecrow was a father of five and originally from Whitecap Dakota First Nation. His death is being investigated as Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of 2019.
During a brief court appearance on Dec. 13, the teen stood in the prisoner’s box wearing a black hooded sweater and gazed into the gallery.
Near the end of his time before the judge, the teen called out to an onlooker “tell your mom I love her.”
The young offender is due back in court on Dec. 18. His name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
