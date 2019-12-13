Warrant issued for 2nd suspect in Littlecrow homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A second suspect is wanted by Saskatoon police in connection to the shooting death of Winston Littlecrow.

Eiryn Ashlee Straightnose, 21, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

She is described as being five-foot-seven, 150 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair and a heart-shaped tattoo under her right eye.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.

Winston Littlecrow was a father of five from Whitecap Dakota First Nation. Felicia Tipiskoweesic / Supplied

Police said Littlecrow was shot in the 200 block of Avenue X North on Dec. 7. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with first-degree murder in Littlecrow’s death.

Littlecrow was a father of five and originally from Whitecap Dakota First Nation. His death is being investigated as Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of 2019.

During a brief court appearance on Dec. 13, the teen stood in the prisoner’s box wearing a black hooded sweater and gazed into the gallery.

Near the end of his time before the judge, the teen called out to an onlooker “tell your mom I love her.”

The young offender is due back in court on Dec. 18. His name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.