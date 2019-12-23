Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in fight at a Saskatoon apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

A woman suffered a life-threatening stab wound during a “loud fight” at an apartment building, Saskatoon police said.

The fight happened Sunday morning in the hallway of the building in the 1700 block of 22nd Street West.

Police said officers located the woman in a parking lot across the street from the apartment building.

She was transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment of her wound. There is no word on her current condition.

Police said the woman told officers she was in a fight with a woman she knows, who stabbed her and then stole her purse.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

