Single-vehicle collision results in closure of Saskatoon’s Circle Drive

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to a single-vehicle collision on Circle Drive between 33rd Street and Airport Drive at roughly 9:15 on Saturday night.

Fire crews and paramedics were also on scene.

Three people were transported to hospital. Two have since been released, while the third remains in hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The Collision Analyst Unit has completed their investigation of the scene and police say all traffic restrictions have been lifted.

They say alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

