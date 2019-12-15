Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Single-vehicle collision results in closure of Saskatoon’s Circle Drive

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 11:06 am
Police, paramedics and fire crews on scene of a collision on Circle Drive near 33rd Street.
Police, paramedics and fire crews on scene of a collision on Circle Drive near 33rd Street. Brady Ratzlaff/Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to a single-vehicle collision on Circle Drive between 33rd Street and Airport Drive at roughly 9:15 on Saturday night.

Fire crews and paramedics were also on scene.

Three people were transported to hospital. Two have since been released, while the third remains in hospital in stable condition, according to police.

READ MORE: Man dead after collision with vehicle on Circle Drive

The Collision Analyst Unit has completed their investigation of the scene and police say all traffic restrictions have been lifted.

They say alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

Erin Chalmers stumbled around in drunk suit at impaired driving awareness event
Erin Chalmers stumbled around in drunk suit at impaired driving awareness event
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceParamedicsSaskatoonFire DepartmentCircle DriveAirport Drive33rd St
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.