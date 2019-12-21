Winnipeg police search for missing St. James man

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-three-year-old Spencer Brason was going to a St. James community club to play hockey around 9:15 p.m. Friday. He hasn’t been seen since.

Winnipeg police say Brason was wearing a black winter jacket with a reflective arrow logo on the sleeve, a dark blue sweater, dark grey sweat pants, black knee-high Sorel-style boots and a black toque.

His sister-in-law Krista Beakley says a group of people have searched from Woodhaven Community Club to the Perimeter Highway for the father of three.

The family is asking for anyone who may have seen him to contact police.

Police are asking the public to check their sheds, garages and over outbuildings to see if Brason took shelter overnight.

Winnipeg police want anyone with information about his well-being to contact the missing persons unit at 1-204-986-6250.

