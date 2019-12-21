Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police search for missing St. James man

By Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 4:37 pm
Spencer Brason, 33, was last seen Friday evening in St. James. COURTESY/WINNIPEG POLICE SERVICE.
Spencer Brason, 33, was last seen Friday evening in St. James. COURTESY/WINNIPEG POLICE SERVICE. COURTESY/WINNIPEG POLICE SERVICE

Thirty-three-year-old Spencer Brason was going to a St. James community club to play hockey around 9:15 p.m. Friday. He hasn’t been seen since.

Winnipeg police say Brason was wearing a black winter jacket with a reflective arrow logo on the sleeve, a dark blue sweater, dark grey sweat pants, black knee-high Sorel-style boots and a black toque.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police find missing mother and infant son

His sister-in-law Krista Beakley says a group of people have searched from Woodhaven Community Club to the Perimeter Highway for the father of three.

The family is asking for anyone who may have seen him to contact police.

Police are asking the public to check their sheds, garages and over outbuildings to see if Brason took shelter overnight.

Winnipeg police want anyone with information about his well-being to contact the missing persons unit at 1-204-986-6250.

Story continues below advertisement
RCMP appeal to public for leads in ‘suspicious’ missing person case
RCMP appeal to public for leads in ‘suspicious’ missing person case
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policewinnipegMissing PersonsWinnipeg Police ServiceSt. Jamesmissing person winnipegwoodhavenWoodhaven Community Club
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.