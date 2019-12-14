Menu

Winnipeg missing person

Winnipeg police search for missing mother and infant son

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted December 14, 2019 12:02 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old mother, Jamie Lathlin and her 1-year-old son.
The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old mother, Jamie Lathlin and her 1-year-old son. Supplied/Winnipeg Police Service

Police say a 26-year-old Winnipeg mother and her infant son went missing Thursday. Neither have been seen since.

Jamie Lathlin and her one-year-old boy were last spotted in the city’s North End during the afternoon of Dec. 12.

Police describe Lathlin as 5-foot-5 in height, 162lbs, with long reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

The Winnipeg Police Service are asking anyone with information to contact their missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

