Winnipeg police search for missing mother and infant son

Police say a 26-year-old Winnipeg mother and her infant son went missing Thursday. Neither have been seen since.
Jamie Lathlin and her one-year-old boy were last spotted in the city’s North End during the afternoon of Dec. 12.
Police describe Lathlin as 5-foot-5 in height, 162lbs, with long reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
The Winnipeg Police Service are asking anyone with information to contact their missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
