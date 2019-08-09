Police task force seeks public’s help in cracking 2003 Winnipeg murder case

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a 16-year-old homicide investigation.

On Oct. 2, 2003, Nicolle Hands was killed in her Mountain Avenue apartment while her three children and a babysitter slept in the next room.

The babysitter told police she was awakened by a noise around 3:30 a.m. when she saw a man standing over Hands. The man fled the scene, and Nicolle was left on the floor with life-threatening injuries. She died three days later in hospital.

An integrated task force between the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP is actively investigating the murder.

The task force, Project Devote, is dedicated to investigating missing and murdered exploited people.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the Devote tip line at 1-888-673-3316, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

