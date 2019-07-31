Winnipeg police make arrest in Southdale homicide

Winnipeg police will be providing an update Wednesday morning on an arrest in connection with a Mar. 23 homicide in Southdale.

A 51-year-old woman died in hospital after being assaulted in her home on Rockcliffe Road.

The incident was Winnipeg’s 11th homicide of 2019. The city is currently sitting at 25.

Global Winnipeg will endeavor to livestream the WPS press conference at 11 a.m.

