Crime
July 31, 2019 11:55 am
Updated: July 31, 2019 11:57 am

Winnipeg police make arrest in Southdale homicide

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Winnipeg police provide information on an arrest in connection with a Mar. 23 homicide in Southdale.

A A

Winnipeg police will be providing an update Wednesday morning on an arrest in connection with a Mar. 23 homicide in Southdale.

A 51-year-old woman died in hospital after being assaulted in her home on Rockcliffe Road.

READ MORE: Police identify woman killed in Winnipeg’s 11th homicide

The incident was Winnipeg’s 11th homicide of 2019. The city is currently sitting at 25.

Global Winnipeg will endeavor to livestream the WPS press conference at 11 a.m.

WATCH: Woman’s death in Southdale confirmed to be city’s 11th homicide

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assualt
Homicide
Homicide Investigation
Murder
Police
Southdale
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.