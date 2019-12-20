Menu

Canada

Judge allows ailing suspect in Hillendale murder to speak to his sons

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 10:52 am
Updated December 20, 2019 10:57 am
The judge has allowed the man accused of murdering his wife in Kingston on Wednesday to speak to his two sons because of his worsening condition.
Jennifer Basa / Global Kingston

The lawyer for the suspect in the Hillendale neighbourhood murder investigation has asked that Richard Fardella be allowed to speak to his sons while his health is in serious decline.

Fardella was charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday after his wife was stabbed at their home at 177 Hillendale Ave. At his bail hearing on Wednesday, the judge ordered that he not be able to communicate with four people, including two of his sons.

READ MORE: ‘We still love him’ — Family member of victim in Hillendale homicide investigation says

On Wednesday evening, a woman named Lesley Fardella who said she was Richard’s niece took to social media to say that her uncle was suffering from late-stage brain cancer.

She said her uncle did not know what he was doing when he allegedly killed his wife, who Global News has confirmed is named Debbie Fardella.

Another woman, Lyn Kelley, who said she was Debbie’s cousin, called into Global News on Thursday and confirmed Richard’s diagnosis. She, too, said she believed Richard was a “good man” and that in this case, “cancer was the villain.”

Kingston police would not comment on the state of the accused, nor would they confirm the name of the deceased, saying they wanted to respect the family’s privacy.

Kingston police investigating homicide in city’s midtown
Kingston police investigating homicide in city’s midtown

But on Friday morning, Richard’s lawyer, Sarah Black, stood in front of a judge, saying Richard was in serious condition in a hospital in Napanee.

She asked that the non-communication order be lifted for two out of the four listed in the initial order.

The judge granted that request, and now Richard will be able to communicate with two of his sons.

Black said she could not comment any further on the situation, out of respect for the family.

