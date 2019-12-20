Judge allows ailing suspect in Hillendale murder to speak to his sons

Send this page to someone via email

The lawyer for the suspect in the Hillendale neighbourhood murder investigation has asked that Richard Fardella be allowed to speak to his sons while his health is in serious decline.

Fardella was charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday after his wife was stabbed at their home at 177 Hillendale Ave. At his bail hearing on Wednesday, the judge ordered that he not be able to communicate with four people, including two of his sons.

On Wednesday evening, a woman named Lesley Fardella who said she was Richard’s niece took to social media to say that her uncle was suffering from late-stage brain cancer.

She said her uncle did not know what he was doing when he allegedly killed his wife, who Global News has confirmed is named Debbie Fardella.

Another woman, Lyn Kelley, who said she was Debbie’s cousin, called into Global News on Thursday and confirmed Richard’s diagnosis. She, too, said she believed Richard was a “good man” and that in this case, “cancer was the villain.”

Kingston police would not comment on the state of the accused, nor would they confirm the name of the deceased, saying they wanted to respect the family’s privacy.

But on Friday morning, Richard’s lawyer, Sarah Black, stood in front of a judge, saying Richard was in serious condition in a hospital in Napanee.

She asked that the non-communication order be lifted for two out of the four listed in the initial order.

The judge granted that request, and now Richard will be able to communicate with two of his sons.

Black said she could not comment any further on the situation, out of respect for the family.