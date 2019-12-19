Hillendale homicide victim killed by stabbing: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have released further details about a homicide that took place in the city’s Hillendale neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Investigators gathered at Kingston police headquarters on Thursday morning, where Det. Sgt. Jay Finn with the major crimes unit said a 60-year-old woman died on Wednesday due to a stabbing at a home on Hillendale Avenue.

Other people inside the home called Kingston police, who arrived shortly after 9 a.m., Finn said at the news conference.

Richard Fardella, 59, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder.

The judge has ordered that Fardella be assessed by a psychiatrist at the request of his lawyer.

Police would not identify the homicide victim but confirmed she was married to Fardella and that she died in hospital after the incident.

A Facebook user named Lesley Fardella, who claims to be the niece of the victim and the accused, wrote in a post on social media that the accused was suffering from severe brain cancer at the time of his wife’s death.

“My family suffered something unimaginable today and as devastated as we are over the death of my aunt, please know that my amazing Uncle Rick is in his final stages of brain cancer and really has no idea of what he has done,” the post read.

The post has since been shared over 500 times.

The owner of the Facebook account has not responded to several requests for comment from Global News, and Kingston police would not comment on the condition of the accused out of respect for the family, Finn said.

More to come.