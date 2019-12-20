Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of Dec. 21

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from ‘Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

This weekend is all about taking care of your last-minute holiday errands!

1. Last-minute holiday gifts

It seems like it happens every December.

No matter how organized you are, how many lists you make or how early you get started on your shopping, there’s always one person you end up having nothing for.

Thankfully, St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre has something for everyone and at all price points.

I got to hang out with Carla at St. Mary’s earlier this week, and she had tons of great ideas for anyone you may have missed.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also endless options for holiday decorations and festive plants, too, if you’re looking to treat yourself to a little something.

More holiday shopping ideas can be found on Carla’s website.

2. Holiday appetizers

Most of us will find ourselves invited to some sort of holiday gathering, or maybe we’re going to be hosting our own shindig over the next several days.

These parties always revolve around the food.

READ MORE: Cocktails, cheeses and cocoa, oh my! We dish on our favourite holiday dishes and drinks

Well, there’s no need to stress! We had Sue from Zest Cooking Solutions swing by the Global News studios with some easy-to-make appies that will wow the crowd.

The vegan “crab” cups, two different types of palmiers and avocado deviled eggs were delicious!

4:57 Holiday party appetizers ideas Holiday party appetizers ideas

Plus, they cover a variety of diets, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free.

All of these recipes and much more from Sue can be found on her Facebook page.

3. Ugly holiday attire

With the stress and anxiety that can come along with the holiday season, it’s important to remember to have fun.

Story continues below advertisement

Julie and Lou from ArtsJunktion joined Global News Morning to show Gabby and me just how easy it is to make ugly holiday sweaters.

5:01 Ugly holiday sweater how-to Ugly holiday sweater how-to

We had a blast getting creative and laughing at each others’ creations, and I think this would be a great idea for a holiday party.

READ MORE: 4 Tips for buying an ugly Christmas sweater

Imagine great friends, great snacks and all the laughs that come along with creating your own festive wear.

More inspiration from ArtsJunktion can be found on its website.

Happy weekend and happy holidays, everyone!