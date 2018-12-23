Cocktails, cheeses and cocoa, oh my! We dish on our favourite holiday dishes and drinks

For the past few months Global News Morning has had several guests bring in their favourite drinks and dishes, and now that the Christmas holidays are near, we’ve compiled some of their favourites — and some of our favourites, too.

Here they are, in no particular order:

Santa Suite: Holiday Hot Cocoa Paralyzer

Staff favourites Kelly Moore, CJOB: Ingredients: 1 oz vodka

1/2 cup of orange juice

1/2 cup of cranberry juice Directions: Pour over ice. Stir. Tristan Field-Jones, CJOB: Ingredients: 1 cup of eggnog

1 oz rum Directions: Combine. Stir. Imbibe. Vanilla rum and cola – garnish your cola with lemon if you chose. Elisha Dacey, Global Winnipeg: Ingredients: 1 oz spiced rum

1 can cola

1 tsp vanilla Directions: Pour all ingredients into glass. Add ice and garnish if desired. Stir. Michael Goldberg, Global Winnipeg: Hot buttered rum. Ingredients: 1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 a stick unsalted butter at room temperature

1/8 cup honey

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

A Dash of ground cloves (optional)

Pinch salt Directions: Work the spices together into the butter until it’s all nice and smooth. Taste, and adjust spices as you like it.

Heat up some apple cider.

Take a tablespoon of the butter mixture and slowly mix it into the hot apple cider.

