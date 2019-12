Send this page to someone via email

Police say sections of Highway 400 are closed south of Barrie after multiple crashes.

South Simcoe Police said northbound traffic is being redirected off at Highway 88 and southbound traffic at Innisfil Beach Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a multi-vehicle crash occurred on the snow-covered highway near Innisfil Beach Road.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple collisions on Highway 400. Northbound traffic being redirected off at Highway 88 and southbound traffic at Innisfil Beach Road. Expect heavier volume on local roads. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/C30IdW0ngE — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) December 19, 2019

