Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

2 children seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Toronto

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 10:43 am
OPP say two young children suffered serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Toronto. .
OPP say two young children suffered serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Toronto. . Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Two young children were seriously injured, with one in critical condition, in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. on the westbound express lanes of the highway, near Warden Avenue.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said three vehicles were involved in the crash and suffered extensive damage.

READ MORE: No injuries reported after loose tire hits pickup, transport trucks on Highway 401: OPP

According to police, they believe the lead vehicle was slowing down due to the traffic ahead, causing the second car to collide into the first, and a third vehicle – a pickup truck – to crash into the second vehicle.

The injured children, ages three and six, were in the second vehicle, Schmidt said, which was a small Honda containing a family of four.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the six-year-old sustained critical injuries, while the three-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries. Both were rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Hwy. 401 stranded motorists moved to warming shelters after being caught behind pileup near Kingston
Hwy. 401 stranded motorists moved to warming shelters after being caught behind pileup near Kingston

A woman in the passenger seat was also injured, but was treated and expected to be released, police said.

Schmidt said the cause of the crash is likely due to driver inattention and not adhering to traffic patterns.

There was no indication of alcohol or drug related impairment, police said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceCar crashToronto crashMulti-vehicle crashToronto Collisionontario policeHwy 401 crashChildren injured crashHighway 401 and Warden
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.