2 children seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Toronto

Two young children were seriously injured, with one in critical condition, in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. on the westbound express lanes of the highway, near Warden Avenue.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said three vehicles were involved in the crash and suffered extensive damage.

According to police, they believe the lead vehicle was slowing down due to the traffic ahead, causing the second car to collide into the first, and a third vehicle – a pickup truck – to crash into the second vehicle.

The injured children, ages three and six, were in the second vehicle, Schmidt said, which was a small Honda containing a family of four.

Investigators said the six-year-old sustained critical injuries, while the three-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries. Both were rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

A woman in the passenger seat was also injured, but was treated and expected to be released, police said.

Schmidt said the cause of the crash is likely due to driver inattention and not adhering to traffic patterns.

There was no indication of alcohol or drug related impairment, police said.

