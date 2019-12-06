No injuries reported after loose tire hits pickup, transport trucks on Highway 401: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say no injuries were reported and a tire has been seized, after Elgin County police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401’s eastbound lanes.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police say.

Officials say a westbound commercial motor vehicle lost a tire.

The tire then entered the centre median going into the eastbound lanes, where it struck a pickup truck and transport truck.

Police say they’re continuing the investigation and would like to locate the driver of the westbound vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

