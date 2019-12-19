Menu

Burlington

Dump truck hits overpass, closing lanes on Hwy. 403 near Burlington for hours

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 8:48 am
Crews from the Ministry of Transportation inspect damage to an overpass on Highway 403 near Burlington after a dump truck crashed into it on Wednesday night.
Crews from the Ministry of Transportation inspect damage to an overpass on Highway 403 near Burlington after a dump truck crashed into it on Wednesday night. @OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to investigate a Wednesday night crash in which a dump truck hit the Waterdown Road overpass while travelling along Highway 403 near Burlington.

Police closed off the highway’s eastbound lanes heading towards Toronto just after 6:30 p.m. as fire crews and the Ministry of Transportation inspected the bridge for structural damage.

The incident closed off all lanes across the overpass as well.

READ MORE: Burlington Mayor welcomes charges in alleged civic election fraud in 2018

Several cars on Highway 403 were damaged by falling debris, according to police.

Halton police reopened the Waterdown Road overpass just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while OPP reopened the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 to regular traffic just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

