Dump truck hits overpass, closing lanes on Hwy. 403 near Burlington for hours

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to investigate a Wednesday night crash in which a dump truck hit the Waterdown Road overpass while travelling along Highway 403 near Burlington.
Police closed off the highway’s eastbound lanes heading towards Toronto just after 6:30 p.m. as fire crews and the Ministry of Transportation inspected the bridge for structural damage.
The incident closed off all lanes across the overpass as well.
Several cars on Highway 403 were damaged by falling debris, according to police.
Halton police reopened the Waterdown Road overpass just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while OPP reopened the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 to regular traffic just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
COMMENTS