Dump truck hits overpass, closing lanes on Hwy. 403 near Burlington for hours

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to investigate a Wednesday night crash in which a dump truck hit the Waterdown Road overpass while travelling along Highway 403 near Burlington.

Police closed off the highway’s eastbound lanes heading towards Toronto just after 6:30 p.m. as fire crews and the Ministry of Transportation inspected the bridge for structural damage.

The incident closed off all lanes across the overpass as well.

Several cars on Highway 403 were damaged by falling debris, according to police.

Halton police reopened the Waterdown Road overpass just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while OPP reopened the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 to regular traffic just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Dump truck with box lifted struck the Waterdown Rd bridge on #Hwy403 EB.

All eastbound lanes were blocked for clean up.

Anyone with dash cam or information please call Burlington OPP 905-681-2511.

Investigation ongoing @ONtransport engineers inspection bridge for damage pic.twitter.com/S2LOsxlRfH — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 19, 2019