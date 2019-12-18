Parking ban activated after winter weather descends on Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality has activated its overnight parking ban to allow crews to properly clear the streets and sidewalks.

The ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m., Thursday. Vehicles that are parked on municipal streets during those hours can be ticketed or towed.

In addition to the ban, the municipality notes that vehicles can be towed any time – day or night – if they are parked in a manner that interferes with snow clearing.

The city is also reminding residents that planters, lawn decorations and any other portable objects near the sidewalk should be removed.

“Items like sports equipment that may still be used should be safely stored when bad weather is in the forecast,” the city said in a Wednesday news release. “Any permanent structures or objects too big to move should be marked with a reflector that will be visible above the snow to help crews identify obstacles.”

Vehicles that are sticking out of driveways or parked on the sidewalk will be ticketed as well.

The parking ban is in effect from Dec. 15, 2018 to March 31, 2019, but is only enforced during declared weather events.

The ban stretches from the downtown core to the communities of Westphal, Eastern Passage, Upper Hammonds Plains, Timberlea, Waverley and Beaver Bank.

Areas not included are North and East Preston, Hubley, Harrietsfield and Otter Lake, among others.

Residents can receive automated notifications about when the ban is activated by signing up here.