Overnight winter parking ban returns to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax’s overnight winter parking ban is now in effect.

The ban goes into effect every year from Dec. 15 to March 31. When it is enforced, the ban goes from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and requires people to find off-street parking for their vehicles.

READ MORE: Deep freeze, extreme cold to spread across much of Canada this week

The Halifax Regional Municipality only enforces the ban during weather events and snow clearing operations.

Regardless of whether the ban is in effect, vehicles can still be ticketed or towed at any point if they are interfering with snow-clearing operations.

Story continues below advertisement