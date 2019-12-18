Police seeking suspect after man allegedly stabbed by his brother in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a stabbing involving two siblings in North York on Wednesday morning has sent one of the brothers to hospital.

Police were called to Harding Street near Jane Street, just south of Lawrence Avenue West, shortly after 2 a.m.

According to investigators, one man stabbed his brother, who was reportedly taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that included wounds to the head and arm.

Police allege the incident is an aggravated assault, adding that the man who allegedly stabbed his sibling will face charges.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot following the incident, but police say they know his identity and are trying to locate him.

Police also say the victim is not co-operating with officers.

