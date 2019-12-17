Menu

Crime

Victim identified, man arrested in fatal north-end Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 10:30 pm
Updated December 17, 2019 10:32 pm
Police said Dwight Angus, 38, is Toronto's 69th homicide victim of 2019.
Police said Dwight Angus, 38, is Toronto's 69th homicide victim of 2019. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the city’s north end late Saturday as a 38-year-old Brampton man.

In a news release Tuesday evening, police said Dwight Angus was shot while standing near a vehicle in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Police previously told Global News the victim was found with a gunshot wound inside of an SUV at a plaza at the north-east corner of the intersection.

READ MORE: Man dies after being found in SUV at north-end Toronto plaza with gunshot wound: police

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also said Tuesday 38-year-old Edgar Stalin Brown of Toronto was arrested in connection with the shooting and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning.

— With files from Nick Westoll

Police said Edgar Stalin Brown, 38, was charged with second-degree murder.
Police said Edgar Stalin Brown, 38, was charged with second-degree murder. Handout / Toronto Police
