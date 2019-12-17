Victim identified, man arrested in fatal north-end Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the city’s north end late Saturday as a 38-year-old Brampton man.

In a news release Tuesday evening, police said Dwight Angus was shot while standing near a vehicle in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Police previously told Global News the victim was found with a gunshot wound inside of an SUV at a plaza at the north-east corner of the intersection.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also said Tuesday 38-year-old Edgar Stalin Brown of Toronto was arrested in connection with the shooting and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning.

— With files from Nick Westoll

