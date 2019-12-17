Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ exclusive negotiation list revealed

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Football League has revealed some of the possible players of the future for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Twice every calendar year the CFL gives fans a sneak peek at each of the team’s exclusive negotiation lists. And on Tuesday, each of the nine CFL teams unveiled 10 of the up to 45 players on their “neg list”.

There weren’t a lot of notable names on the Bombers neg list but it includes a pair of quarterbacks.

The rights of QB Jake Bentley, who just transferred from South Carolina to the Utah Utes for his senior season, and former Minnesota Vikings backup Taylor Heinicke are both held by the Blue Bombers.

The Bombers also named four receivers to their list, including River Cracraft, Jaydon Mickens, Brandon Reilly and Travis Rudolph. All four had tryouts in the NFL this season.

On the defensive side of the football, the Bombers have placed defensive backs Jhavonte Dean and Trey Johnson, linebacker Quentin Moon and defensive tackle Christian Ringo all on their negotiation list.

Johnson finished the 2019 season on the Bombers’ practice roster, and also had a spell with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos.

Dean was on the Saskatchewan Roughriders practice roster and also spent time with the Steelers.

Ringo was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in eight games with the Packers in 2016. He played in six games with the Detroit Lions the following year and has also had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.

None of the 10 players revealed by the Bombers are participating in an NCAA Bowl game this season.

Around the league, Heisman trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts’ rights belong to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while Steelers starting quarterback Devlin Hodges and Lions starting QB David Blough were both included on the list of the Ottawa Redblacks.

CFL bylaws state teams can claim CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation list. Players can be added, removed or traded from the list at any point.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Negotiation List

Name Position College BENTLEY, Jake QB South Carolina CRACRAFT, River WR Washington State DEAN, Jhavonte DB Miami HEINICKE, Taylor QB Old Dominion JOHNSON, Trey DB Villanova MICKENS, Jaydon WR Washington MOON, Quentin LB Western Illinois REILLY, Brandon WR Nebraska RINGO, Christian DT Louisiana Lafayette RUDOLPH, Travis WR Florida State

