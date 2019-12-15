Winnipeg Blue Bombers ink deal with Drew Wolitarsky for two more years

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have reached an agreement with another player set to hit free agency in February.

The club says wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky is signing a 2-year extension to remain with the Bombers thru the 2021 season.

The 2020 campaign will be the 25-year-old’s fourth season in Winnipeg. He was selected by the club in the CFL Supplemental Draft on June 27, 2017.

Wolitarsky started 17 regular-season games for the Bombers in 2019, catching 33 balls for 361 yards and four touchdowns. He added eight receptions for 118 yards in three playoff games including the 107th Grey Cup.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Patrick Neufeld for the 2020 CFL season

The California-born receiver is classified as a national in the CFL, because his mother is from Montreal and he’s provided the necessary documentation to qualify as a Canadian.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg has now come to terms with four of 25 players set to hit the open market in February: DB Mercy Maston, OL Pat Neufeld, OL Jermarcus Hardrick and WR Drew Wolitarsky.

4:30 We are the champions: Winnipeg celebrates Bombers’ Grey Cup win We are the champions: Winnipeg celebrates Bombers’ Grey Cup win