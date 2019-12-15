Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers ink deal with Drew Wolitarsky for two more years

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 12:31 pm
Updated December 15, 2019 1:09 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce contract extension for GM, head coach
WATCH: Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce contract extension for GM, head coach (Dec. 13)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have reached an agreement with another player set to hit free agency in February.

The club says wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky is signing a 2-year extension to remain with the Bombers thru the 2021 season.

READ MORE: Bombers QB Streveler supporting roommate Wolitarsky’s career on and off the field

The 2020 campaign will be the 25-year-old’s fourth season in Winnipeg. He was selected by the club in the CFL Supplemental Draft on June 27, 2017.

Wolitarsky started 17 regular-season games for the Bombers in 2019, catching 33 balls for 361 yards and four touchdowns. He added eight receptions for 118 yards in three playoff games including the 107th Grey Cup.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Patrick Neufeld for the 2020 CFL season

The California-born receiver is classified as a national in the CFL, because his mother is from Montreal and he’s provided the necessary documentation to qualify as a Canadian.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg has now come to terms with four of 25 players set to hit the open market in February: DB Mercy Maston, OL Pat Neufeld, OL Jermarcus Hardrick and WR Drew Wolitarsky.

We are the champions: Winnipeg celebrates Bombers’ Grey Cup win
We are the champions: Winnipeg celebrates Bombers’ Grey Cup win
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLFootballWinnipeg Blue BombersBlue BombersBombers signingCFL Free AgentsDrew WolitarskyBombers contract
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.