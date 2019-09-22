Bombers QB Streveler supporting roommate Wolitarsky’s career on and off the field

Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky isn’t just catching balls these days.

The 24-year-old has a side gig as a singer-songwriter, and his biggest supporter is his friend and roommate – and the guy throwing him passes on the field – quarterback Chris Streveler.

“He’s good,” Streveler told 680 CJOB. “It’s something he’s super passionate about. He really works hard at it.

“He just kind of started casually last year. He was playing in our rooms, just strumming… and then to see where it’s taken him and the support people in Winnipeg have given him… it’s so dope, and I’m super happy for him.”

Wolitarsky said his friend’s support has been a big encouragement for his nascent music career. The two have a long history, beginning as roommates when they played college football together at the University of Minnesota, and re-connecting in Winnipeg as Bombers last season.

“From the beginning, this dude’s been at every performance I’ve gone to, and he’s been a huge support to me,” said Wolitarsky.

Streveler said the off-field friendship between the Bombers players has impacted the team’s on-field results – the team is currently sitting atop the CFL’s West Division.

“We have a really tight-knit locker room, and guys that really care about one another and hang out outside of football.

“I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve been so successful.”

Wolitarsky said he’s open to perform at any gigs that are available to him, but since he doesn’t use social media, would-be bookers will have to go through his ‘manager’: Chris Streveler.

