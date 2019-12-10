Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Patrick Neufeld for the 2020 CFL season

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are now two-for-two to begin the week in terms of reducing their considerable list of pending free agents.

A day after signing linebacker Mercy Maston to a one-year contract extension on Monday, the Blue Bombers have inked starting right offensive guard Pat Neufeld for the coming season.

Neufeld will be entering his seventh full season with the Blue Bombers after being acquired in an October, 2013 trade with Saskatchewan. The 6-6, 313 pound native of Regina missed the first 15 games of the season, but returned in time for the 35-24 win over Montreal.

The Blue Bombers went 5-1 with Neufeld in the lineup, including the three playoff victories over Calgary, Saskatchewan, and Hamilton. “After the year we had, it was a no-brainer wanting to come back,” Neufeld told Global News Radio 680 CJOB. “It’s just been such a tremendous place to play under the leadership of Wade Miller and Kyle Walters, and obviously Head Coach Mike O’Shea.”

Neufeld says he’s comfortable with a one-year deal, and considered it a bonus to get something done as early as he has for next season — especially if it helps the Blue Bombers take their time in negotiations, because there are 22 players from the championship roster still listed as pending.

“When you get a team that wins a Grey Cup, you want to try and keep that group together. I think after the team has gone through things we’ve gone through in the past — and we finally get to the pinnacle and win it — guys see all the hard work and what it takes to get there. I think it’s going to be an easier sell to keep guys around.”

List of Winnipeg Blue Bomber pending free agents:

Darvin Adams – WR

Johnny Augustine – RB

Stanley Bryant – OL

Zach Collaros – QB

Michael Couture – OL

Chandler Fenner – DB

Jermarcus Hardrick – OL

Jeff Hecht – DB

Willie Jefferson – DE

Derek Jones – DB

Korey Jones – LB

Thomas Miles – LB

Charles Nelson – WR

Drake Nevis – DT

Matt Nichols – QB

Craig Roh – DE

Winston Rose – DB

Marcus Sayles – DB

Chris Streveler – QB

Nick Taylor – DB

Jake Thomas – DT

Drew Wolitarsky – WR

