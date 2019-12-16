Winnipeg Blue Bombers to open 2020 season with Grey Cup rematch

Send this page to someone via email

They’ve barely closed the book on the 2019 CFL season, and the schedule is all ready for 2020. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will open defence of their championship with a Grey Cup rematch.

The Bombers will open the season on the road against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, June 13. The club’s home opener will go two weeks later when they host the visiting Calgary Stampeders in Week 3 on Friday, June 26.

The Bombers will have byes in week two, week seven and week 17.

It’s a friendly schedule for the cottage goers. Of their nine regular-season home games — three are on Thursdays and another three scheduled for Friday nights. They’ll only play three Saturday games at IG Field next season, including the annual Banjo Bowl against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“We’re very happy to be able to once again offer our fans a great mix of Thursday and Friday evening games in the coming year,” president and CEO Wade Miller said in a statement.

“We look forward to raising our championship banner at our home opener June 26 as part of Thursday Night Football. We appreciate the hard work the CFL has put in to accommodate all teams and release the schedule before the holidays.”

The Bombers will close out the regular season with back-to-back road games against the B.C. Lions and the Montreal Alouettes, wrapping up the season in Montreal on Halloween.

The Bombers are scheduled to play the Stampeders and Edmonton Eskimos three times apiece, while they’ll face the other six CFL teams just twice.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2020 schedule Winnipeg Blue Bombers

