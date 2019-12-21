Still scrambling for gifts? Here are your best last-minute options

Send this page to someone via email

Beware, last-minute shoppers — the holidays are practically here, and your chance to lock down the perfect gift is almost gone.

Between Hanukkah kicking off on Dec. 22 and Christmas on Dec. 25, there are only a few more days to cross the last items off your list.

The bad news: the last day to have gifts delivered by Canada Post is long gone. The good news: there are plenty of big-box stores across Canada that offer a convenient service called in-store pickup.

As the days count down, shopping malls get more crowded, lines get longer and selection gets spotty.

By reserving your items online, you can skip all of that and walk right to the cash register. At some stores, you won’t even need your wallet — you can pay online and simply walk out with your purchase hours later.

Find some of our favourite items below, some of them available for pickup as soon as later today.

For the party host

For most people, the holiday season is a seemingly endless blur of parties hosted by friends and family. To avoid showing up empty-handed, it’s helpful to have a few small gifts in your arsenal. From holiday tea towels to a marble mortar and pestle, stores like Hudson’s Bay, Indigo and even Canadian Tire have just what you’re looking for — and most items are available for in-store pickup as late as Dec. 24.

Hot chocolate mug set, $19.99, available at The Bay

Holiday tea towel, $7.50, available at Indigo

Granite mortar and pestle, $34.99, available at Canadian Tire

10-piece cheese tool set, $29.99, available at The Bay

Swarovski crystal 2019 annual ornament, $64.99, available at Costco

For topping off your stockings

Sometimes, the stockings are better than the gifts under the tree. Wow your family on Christmas morning with small presents that pack a punch.

Best Buy is a big-box store with locations across the country, and it offers the ever-efficient option of reserving the tech that interests you online before you go to the store. When you arrive, you can skip the crowds and the rush and head right to the checkout line.

JBL GO 2 waterproof bluetooth wireless speaker, $29.99, available at Best Buy

Friends trivia game, $14.99, available at EB Games

Coal and Canary wood wick candle (set of five), $50, available at The Bay

Herschel passport holder, $32.99, available at Sporting Life

Ecocube orchid tree, $10, available at Indigo

For the tech lover

If you like your speaker, you’ll be glad to know there are tons of cool new ways to make your home smarter and more efficient moving into 2020. Head to stores like Canadian Tire and Home Depot to see all the ways you can incorporate tech into daily life, from smart lights to digitized locks and robot vacuums. If a tech lover is on your list, you can’t go wrong with one of these options.

Merkury 4-port charger with wireless pad, $49.99, available at Canadian Tire

iRobot Roomba 667 Wi-Fi connected vacuuming robot, $299.99, available at Costco

Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant, $89, available at Best Buy

Phone lens kit with three lenses, $14, available at Indigo

Apple TV 4 32GB, $199, available at Walmart

For the athlete

For the person on your list who exercises every day, you can’t go wrong with a practical accessory to help them stay on top of their workouts. From foam rollers to polarized sunglasses, these gifts are sure to please. Costco has so much more than you probably know — even exercise equipment! — and you can reserve the items you want online, skipping the crowded in-store experience entirely.

Tapout three-piece deep tissue roller, $33.99, available at Costco

Sunto 3 fitness watch, $174.97, available at MEC

Hydro Flask 24 oz standard mouth water bottle, $41.99, available at SportChek

StrideSport smartphone carrier, $39.99, available at Sporting Life

Oakley silver sunglasses, $92.88, available at SportChek

For the proud pet parent

For some people, pets are like children. Show them you care with a plush new bed or a snazzy pet cam that dispenses treats on your command. Pet stores like PetSmart and Pet Valu both offer online reservation options until December 24!

Personalized stainless steel dog tag, $20.59, available at Walmart

Dogness smart cam pet treat dispenser, $239, available at Best Buy

Personalized pawprints ornament, $14.99, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Paw fuzzy donut pet bed, $29.99, available at PetSmart

Essentials extendable soft crate, $119.99, available at Pet Valu

