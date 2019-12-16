Horgan says no 2020 election, but admits decision may not be in his hands

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s premier has no plans to send British Columbians back to the polls in 2020.

John Horgan made the comments in a year-end interview with Global News but acknowledged that as the leader of a minority government it’s not something he has complete control over.

“I take every day as a good day and try and do the best I can from the moment I get up until the moment I go to bed, and I think that’s healthy,” said Horgan.

“But we don’t know what could happen, we could lose a vote, someone could fall ill… the numbers are so tight.”

The B.C. NDP still holds 41 seats in the legislature and rule with the support of the Green Party’s small three-person caucus. The combination gives them a very slight edge over the Liberals, who have 42 seats.

While the two parties have disagreed on several issues, the government’s 2.5-year tenure has been remarkably stable.

With Green Leader Andrew Weaver announcing his departure next month, Horgan was candid that relationship could get rockier.

“Our relationship will change now that he’s stepping down as leader. I don’t know who will replace him, I don’t know if we’ll have that same personal relationship,” said Horgan.

“The policy questions have always been a challenge,” he added, pointing to the $400 renters’ rebate as an NDP initiative that was scuttled due to Green opposition.

Weaver plans to step down as Green leader in January, but as of yet, no one has thrown their hat in the ring for his job.

The party will hold a leadership contest leading up to a vote at its June 2020 convention in Nanaimo.

In an interview with Global News earlier this month, Weaver expressed hope that whoever ends up leading the party is able to maintain the relationship with the NPD.

“Theoretically, they could (topple the government), but there would probably be a revolt within caucus. Hopefully, things can just continue on,” said Weaver.

If the Greens maintain their Confidence and Supply Agreement, the next B.C. provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021.

-With files from Keith Baldrey