Offender with ties to London region wanted on Canada-wide warrant: OPP

A man with ties to the London region is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The OPP says Joshua Gratton, 26, is wanted for allegedly breaching his release conditions. He’s serving a two-year sentence on charges of robbery, robbery with violence and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators say Gratton is known to frequent London and Middlesex County.

The OPP describes him as Indigenous, 5’3″, 150 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. Officers say Gratton also has tattoos on his right arm and on his neck.

Anyone with information about where Gratton may be or who’s had contact with him is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by calling 911.

