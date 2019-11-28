51-year-old man wanted on federal warrant known to frequent London: police

Send this page to someone via email

Officers are keeping an eye out for a 51-year-old man wanted on a federal warrant who police say is known to frequent the area.

According to police, Kenneth Froude is currently bound by a long-term supervision order after serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for breaking and entering, sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

Police say Froude is known to frequent the London area as well as Kingston, Timmins, Iroquois Falls, the Greater Toronto Area and other parts of the province.

He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of an alleged breach of a long-term supervision order, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement