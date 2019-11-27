Two teenage girls taken to hospital following restaurant stabbing: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

London police are investing a fight that reportedly involved two teenage girls being stabbed inside a restaurant.

Officials say the incident was reported shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened inside a restaurant at the corner of Dundas and William streets.

Two teen girls were found with stab wounds and were taken to hospital by paramedics, according to police.

Their conditions have not been released.

Officials believe the teens are known to each other, and everyone involved has been identified.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

2:38 ‘Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I’m just better off dead’: letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered ‘Crystal [meth] was my everything, now I’m just better off dead’: letter by Kingston stabbing suspect uncovered