Canada

Two teenage girls taken to hospital following restaurant stabbing: London police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 4:49 pm
Police say the incident happened inside a restaurant at the corner of Dundas and William streets.
Police say the incident happened inside a restaurant at the corner of Dundas and William streets. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police are investing a fight that reportedly involved two teenage girls being stabbed inside a restaurant.

Officials say the incident was reported shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened inside a restaurant at the corner of Dundas and William streets.

Two teen girls were found with stab wounds and were taken to hospital by paramedics, according to police.

Their conditions have not been released.

Officials believe the teens are known to each other, and everyone involved has been identified.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

