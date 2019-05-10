Crime
May 10, 2019

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent London, Toronto area

By Staff 980 CFPL

Neville Haire, 56, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching the terms of his statutory release.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 56-year-old federal offender who is known to frequent the cities of Hamilton, Toronto, Belleville, London as well as Halton and Waterloo Region.

Neville Haire, who is serving a two-year-and-nine-month sentence for robbery and theft, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching the terms of his statutory release.

He’s described as a white man, five-foot-10, 160 pounds, with grey shaved hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and his left wrist.

Anyone who has had contact with Haire, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to contact the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

