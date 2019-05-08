18-year-old wanted for 1st-degree murder in death of student at Whitchurch-Stouffville prom after-party

York Regional Police say they’re looking for an 18-year-old Toronto resident who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old student at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Police said emergency crews were called to a home on Bloomington Road East, near Ninth Line, after 4 a.m. on Friday with reports gunshots were fired at the home, which was rented out for the party through Airbnb.

Investigators said officers found a victim dead at the scene. He was later identified as Vaughan resident Rizwaan Aboobakar Wadee.

Police issued a statement on Wednesday saying a Canada-wide warrant was issued for a suspect, who was identified as Jahdea Paterson. Officers said he is wanted for first-degree murder and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

“He is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in,” investigators said.

“Anyone who is assisting the suspect evade police could be subject to criminal charges.”

Those with information about Paterson’s location were asked to call police immediately.

Meanwhile, officers said they’re still looking to speak with people at the party who haven’t spoken with investigators yet.

Police said investigators can be reached by phone at 1-866-876-5423 or by email at homicide@yrp.ca. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

HOMICIDE – Canada-wide warrant issued for 18-yr-old Jahdea PATERSON wanted for 1st Degree Murder following shooting at a house party in Stouffville. PATERSON is considered armed and dangerous & anyone assisting him evade police could face criminal charges. Call 866-876-5423 x7865 pic.twitter.com/4iYaPJtIgp — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 8, 2019