Stanley A. Milner Library

Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner Library delayed; no date set for opening

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 14, 2019 6:26 pm
Edmonton library redesign slammed online, but officials urge patience
WATCH (July 16, 2019): The makeover of the Stanley A. Milner Library isn't complete yet, but on Monday night, public reaction to the new redesign was not kind. Breanna Karsten-Smith reports.

The Stanley A. Milner Library will be delaying its opening, according to a tweet from the Edmonton Public Library on Saturday.

“We’ve been working hard to make our downtown library the best it can be, and want to ensure when we open our doors it’s as special as we’ve always imagined,” the tweet read.

“We’ll share a new opening date in the new year.”

Story continues below advertisement

The original date set for the downtown library’s opening was planned for Feb. 14, 2020.

The library was closed on Dec. 31, 2016 to undergo a major renovation including an exterior makeover, asbestos removal, mechanical and electrical upgrades and floor-to-ceiling second-floor windows.

READ MORE: Unexpected issues raise cost of Stanley Milner Library renovations

Then in 2017, city council was told that unexpected problems would raise the initial price from $69 million to $84.5 million.

A rendering of downtown Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner Library.
A rendering of downtown Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner Library. Courtesy, EPL

The library’s official city website said Saturday the grand opening of the revitalized building will take place in spring 2020.

