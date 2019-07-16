‘Ugly,’ ‘not as pictured’: Edmonton reacts to new Stanley Milner Library design

Edmontonians are starting to get a better idea of what the newly redesigned Stanley Milner Library downtown will look like — and some of the reviews aren’t kind.

After weeks of construction, 100 Street reopened over the weekend, giving people a better look at the downtown structure.

Twitter erupted, with people comparing the building to a tank, a spaceship — even a bad Tinder profile: “not as pictured.”

You mean our new Zumwalt class library/destroyer? All aboard. pic.twitter.com/fgmWWOxEUY — Dirty Dirty Devil's (@dirtydirtydemon) July 16, 2019

In person, the reviews were mixed.

“It looks like a tin shack, unfortunately, and it’s a little large for what it is,” said one man who spoke to Global News.

“The form is similar, but it looks very futuristic,” another man said.

“It looks institutional to me,” one woman told Global News. “I wouldn’t say cold, but it doesn’t look like a warm and inviting place.”

Others were nonplussed.

“It looks similar to the design,” a second woman said. “I’m waiting for the new library to be open soon. I’m a member of EPL (Edmonton Public Library).”

“It think the whole project is very beautiful and it will be very good for the future of Edmonton,” another man said.

Yuck ! Looks like a fall-out shelter ! — Gary Barndt (@bmanphoto) July 16, 2019

How many people panned the outer design of Rogers Place? Does it really matter? Look at the new Calgary main library – take a look inside and it’s absolutely stunning. Some may not like the exterior but the building is fantastic and well planned — Art Mah (@Art_Mah) July 16, 2019

At very least we can now say about the Edmonton library that, in contrast with Calgary's beautiful new library, we saved money so that we could use it for other projects, such as spending $600 million on consultants. #yeg — Jonn Kmech (@JonnKmech) July 16, 2019

After three years of renovations, the new Stanley A. Milner Library is scheduled to open on Feb. 14, 2020.

The downtown library was closed on Dec. 31, 2016 to undergo a major renovation, including an exterior makeover, asbestos removal, mechanical and electrical upgrades and floor-to-ceiling second-storey windows.

A temporary location was also set up at Enterprise Square.

In September 2017, Edmonton city council heard that unexpected problems — involving the foundation, mechanical systems, rebar and fire systems, among others — were going to increase the cost of the renovation past the $69 million that was budgeted.

According to the provincial government, the estimated final cost is around $84.5 million.

The library was first opened in 1967 and was renamed the Stanley A. Milner Library in 1996.

Before its closure, the branch saw more than 1.2 million visits annually.