Fire tears through decades-old cabin at Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna

A large fire has destroyed a popular cabin that stood for decades at Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 a.m., on Saturday, the resort’s senior vice president, Michael J. Ballingall, told Global News.

No one was injured in the blaze, he added, as the cabin had been under renovation at the time.

The Big White Fire Department was able to contain the flames quickly and prevent them from spreading to other cabins, he said.

Ballingall said the privately owned cabin was known to locals and staff as “the A-Frame” due to its construction style.

While he couldn’t say what kind of damage the fire caused, Ballingall said the cabin will likely have to be torn down.

“It’s sad to see it go, because it had a tremendous amount of history,” he said.

An online search shows the cabin was built in 1970, had six bedrooms and 2,392 square feet of space, including 1,110 square feet on the first floor.

On its Facebook page, the Big White Fire Department commended crews for battling the fire.

“Deep snow and freezing conditions provided added challenges for our members,” the department said.

“It certainly was,” Big White fire chief Chris Cormack told Global News when asked if it was a big fire.

“It was a three-storey, wood-frame, single-residential structure, and we arrived on scene to a fire on the second and third storeys through the roof.”

Cormack said fire crews protected neighbouring buildings and that 18 firefighters were on scene, from approximately 1:45 a.m. to 7 a.m.

He said police and B.C. Ambulance Services were also in attendance.

Cormack said after the fire was doused, crews went back to the scene later in the morning to investigate.

Global News has reached out to neighbours at the resort for more information.

