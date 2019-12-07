Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton opens for 2019-20 ski season

Apex Mountain Resort in the South Okanagan is now open for the ski season.

Located 33 kilometres west of Penticton, Apex made the announcement on Saturday, stating that thanks to snow earlier in the week, it had a snow base of 69 centimetres.

The temperature at the resort on Saturday was -2 C, along with overcast skies and variable visibility.

Story continues below advertisement

The resort said although runs and lifts are currently limited, lift tickets will be 50 per cent off until more snow arrives.

In the Central Okanagan, the alpine snow base at Big White on Saturday was 57 cm. The temperature was -1 C with obscure skies and limited visibility. Seven lifts were operating while 27 runs were open.

Only the 2nd day of being open but by the lift line and full parking lot it looks like there’s a lot of excitement around Black Forest today.

Almost time for lunch too… I’m craving a 🍔, anyone else? pic.twitter.com/IiaqrPPF9I — Big White Ski Resort (@BigWhite) December 7, 2019

In the North Okanagan, SilverStar was reporting a snow base of 63 cm in the village and a 95-cm alpine base. Eight lifts were open along with 23 runs. The temperature was also -1 C with cloudy skies and variable visibility.

Story continues below advertisement

Alpine Meadows is now OPEN. Saturday: Entire Frontside OPEN! 🏔❄️⛷ #SkiSilverStar pic.twitter.com/M4AKxpsVye — SilverStar Mountain Resort (@SilverStarMR) December 6, 2019

In related news, Big White announced on Friday that a music festival will take place next year, April 4, and that the Arkells will be headlining the one-day event.

In a press release, Arkells singer Max Kerman said “our music is very outward looking. It’s not an insular experience. Especially in the digital age, where everybody is always on their devices – to have these big moments of communal feeling is that much more special.

“You’re actually out of the house, surrounded by like-mined people, sharing a common experience – as the front guy, I think about that a lot, how I can make that connection feel real.”

Story continues below advertisement