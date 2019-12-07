Menu

Okanagan

Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton opens for 2019-20 ski season

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 5:58 pm
Updated December 7, 2019 6:08 pm
Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton opened for the ski season on Saturday.
Apex Mountain Resort in the South Okanagan is now open for the ski season.

Located 33 kilometres west of Penticton, Apex made the announcement on Saturday, stating that thanks to snow earlier in the week, it had a snow base of 69 centimetres.

The temperature at the resort on Saturday was -2 C, along with overcast skies and variable visibility.

READ MORE: Big White, SilverStar ski resorts open doors, runs for season

The resort said although runs and lifts are currently limited, lift tickets will be 50 per cent off until more snow arrives.

In the Central Okanagan, the alpine snow base at Big White on Saturday was 57 cm. The temperature was -1 C with obscure skies and limited visibility. Seven lifts were operating while 27 runs were open.

In the North Okanagan, SilverStar was reporting a snow base of 63 cm in the village and a 95-cm alpine base. Eight lifts were open along with 23 runs. The temperature was also -1 C with cloudy skies and variable visibility.

In related news, Big White announced on Friday that a music festival will take place next year, April 4, and that the Arkells will be headlining the one-day event.

In a press release, Arkells singer Max Kerman said “our music is very outward looking. It’s not an insular experience. Especially in the digital age, where everybody is always on their devices – to have these big moments of communal feeling is that much more special.

“You’re actually out of the house, surrounded by like-mined people, sharing a common experience – as the front guy, I think about that a lot, how I can make that connection feel real.”

