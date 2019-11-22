Big White ranked third-best ski resort in nation

Send this page to someone via email

Big White is the third best ski resort in the nation, according to a recent website article.

In ranking the 11 best ski resorts in Canada, SnowPak ranked Big White at No. 3, behind No. 2 Whistler Blackcomb and No. 1 Lake Louise.

In ranking Big White third, Snowpak gave a glowing review, stating the resort had fantastic snow while also noting it has Canada’s largest ski-in and ski-out village, along with Western Canada’s largest night skiing area and its proximity to Kelowna.

“Big White is a real powder paradise and you can find the good stuff all over the mountain,” said the article.

“The top of the resort is above the treeline, but as you head down, you quickly return to trees – usually encased in hauntingly beautiful shrouds of snow. There are also plenty of glades to be found if you’re looking for tree skiing, or deep freshies that last couple days after a storm.”

SnowPak also raved about Big White’s family friendly pricing, but did list three cons: the eastern terrain can get icy, poor visibility sometimes and that the resort can sometimes get crowded.

Big White, though, said it has the second largest lift capacity in the nation, and that it can move 29,000 skiers and boarders up the mountain in just one hour.

In related news, Big White won a national tourism award this week.

At the Tourism Industry Association of Canada’s annual awards ceremony on Wednesday in Ottawa, the resort won the 2019 Pursuit Attraction and Adventure award.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates the best in Canadian tourism.

According to Big White, finalists were judged on how they promote a variety of items, including visitor participation, showcasing and promoting regional tourism, enhancing tourism and how they foster outdoors appreciation and enjoyment.

Big White said it highlighted its diverse ski terrain, long list of non-skiing adventure activities and summer schedule, as well as its commitment to teaching first-time skiers and snowboarders, promoting Okanagan-based food and wine and investing in environmentally friendly projects.

Big White was named a finalist alongside Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism and Red Rock Adventure. The award was accepted by long-time Big White skier Mike Ruby.

“We all do our best to show off the natural features of our mountain for all to enjoy in the winter and summer,” said Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall. “Mother Nature is the true star of the story.”