Man reunited with lost wedding ring, months after losing it at Big White

A man who lost his wedding ring at Big White while skiing in January was reunited with it this month.

Greg Hedges said he lost his wedding band after taking his glove off to take a picture of a friend. He was positioned under the Snow Ghost Express chairlift, at the top, ready to snap the pic of his friend travelling to the top of the ride.

“I hadn’t been skiing for a few years, and had forgotten the lessons about vasoconstriction in the cold,” Hedges said.

READ MORE: Missing over 20 years: Calgary man reunited with P.E.I. graduation ring that he lost in B.C.

“I popped my gloves off and put out my left hand in the soft snow to steady myself. Pop — I felt the ring come straight off when I removed my hand from the snow.”

Hedges, who’s been married for 14 years, said they started searching immediately, but couldn’t find it. He said they gave up and left, crossing their fingers that it would turn up once the snow melted.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Dec. 13, 2018): Couple who lost their engagement ring down a sewer grate reunited with it on ‘Ellen’

On Thursday, May 23, nearly four months to the day it was lost, the ring was found. A Big White millwright located the ring, which was sitting on a rock.

“Things go into the snow and sometimes it’s lost forever, and sometimes you find interesting items,” said millwright Eric Bobert.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 25, 2017): Couple finds lost engagement ring 9 years later

In January, Bobert and a coworker had been tasked to look for the ring whenever they had the opportunity. Bobert said they’d scanned the area six to eight times. As luck would have it, the final search proved to be fruitful.

READ MORE: Armed with his metal detector, B.C. resident reunites lost jewelry with their owners

“[Thursday] was the last day we were going to be out on snow. We took our snowmobiles off the mountains just due to melting conditions,” Bobert said.

“Snow will often move things, and so I just started a far ways down from the unload area of the Snow Ghost, worked my way up, and after about 15 minutes of scanning the ground, I happened across a ring on a rock.

“As it turns out, it was Greg’s.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 16, 2017): Long-lost engagement ring found growing on a carrot

Hedges said “I had a feeling it would turn up when the snow melted. Who would have thought it would park itself in the middle of a big rock?

“I’m so grateful for Big White for their phenomenal customer service. This is one of the most precious items you own — there’s so much sentimental value wrapped around it.”

Big White says its employees, hikers and treasure hunters find all kinds of items once the snow melts, from wallets to keys to perfectly functioning GoPros.

“Things could’ve been there for 10 or 15 years,” Bobert said. “We often have treasure hunters on the hill with metal detectors doing their own thing. We were keen to find the ring before someone else did, and as it turns out, we did.”