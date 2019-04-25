Big numbers at Big White for 2018-19 ski, snowboard season

Big White says it was a record-breaking 2018-19, with its lifts being ridden five million times between opening day on Nov. 22 and closing day on April 22.

The popular Okanagan resort said it received 682 centimetres of snow, with the largest 24-hour dump being 28 cm on Feb. 22 — though 90 cm fell between Feb. 18 to 24. During February, 170 cm of snow fell.

READ MORE: Snow-filled February for Big White

Other highlights at the resort included 11,000 skier visits on Dec. 31, making it Big White’s busiest day on record.

READ MORE: Big White sets record for most visitors in one day

The resort noted that its 215 instructors gave 62,000 lessons in 13 languages; the kids’ centre had 28,000 registrants in group lesson; 549 kilograms of turkey were cooked for the Christmas holidays; and that Clocktower Coffee made 41,555 shots of espresso.

The resort, which has approximately 1,200 employees, is located 56 kilometres east of Kelowna and has more than 2,700 acres of skiable terrain. The resort has 15 lifts, the village centre has an elevation of 1,755 metres with the summit featuring an elevation of 2,319 metres.