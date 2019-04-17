Sports
April 17, 2019 3:24 pm

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa Skis to Gold at Sunshine Resort

Kelowna ski cross athlete Kelsey Serwa won the gold medal at the 2019 Canadian Ski Cross Championship at Sunshine Resort on April 14.

The event was Serwa’s last race of the season.

The 29-year-old also won the NorAm race the day before.

“It’s always nice to wrap up the season with a fun race and a solid performance and that was exactly what happened this past weekend at Sunshine Resort,” Serwa said in a press release.

Kelsey Serwa trains at Big White Ski Resort.

She has earned many medals over the years including a gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, a silver at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, and a gold at the 2011 World Championship in Deer Valley.

