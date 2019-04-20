Alberta man dies after collision during snowmobile race at B.C. ski resort

An Alberta man has died after a collision during a snowmobiling race in B.C. on Saturday.

The man was taking part in the Western Canada Hillcross Tour at Sun Peaks Resort in Kamloops when he suffered serious injuries in the crash.

READ MORE: 2 skiers buried in avalanche, stranded snowmobiler rescued near Fernie

Kamloops RCMP said the man was airlifted to the medical centre at the resort, where he passed away.

Police would not provide any other information, including the time of the crash or the identity of the victim, but confirmed they are investigating.

In a statement, Sun Peaks Resort said the event, which was meant to go on through the rest of the weekend, has been cancelled in the wake of the death.

WATCH (Dec. 11, 2018): Well-known Sicamous man killed in snowmobiling accident

A resort spokesperson said the collision involved a snowmobiler and a driver and that ski patrol provided medical assistance.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, event organizers and all those involved,” the statement reads. “This is a tragic incident, and we will do everything we can to assist during this difficult time.”