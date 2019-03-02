Snow-filled February for Big White
It was a snow-filled February at Big White Resort near Kelowna.
On Saturday, the ski resort reported that 170 centimetres of snow blanketed the mountain last month. When month’s end arrived on Thursday, Feb. 28, the resort’s alpine base was 247 cm.
WATCH BELOW: (Aired Feb. 22, 2019) Big White offers locals-only ski lesson incentive
The resort added there were three days in February where 10 cm of snow or more fell in a 12-hour span. The busiest day was Saturday, Feb. 23, when a whopping 43 cm fell in a 24-hour span.
For March, the resort said it has already received 17 cm of new snow, and that more snow is forecast for next week.
Overall, the resort said it has received 530 cm of cumulative snowfall since the start of November. The resort said the last day of its ski season will be Monday, April 22.
