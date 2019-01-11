Big White sets record for most visitors in one day

More than 11,000 skiers visited Big White on Dec. 31, enjoying a day of fresh powder and bright sunshine, and also setting a resort record for most visitors in one day.

According to the Okanagan ski resort, more than 40 centimetres of snow fell between Dec. 29 and 30. And on Dec. 24 and 25, there was a six per cent increase in skier visits from 2017.

“It is so satisfying for all of our resort team members to experience Big White during the holidays and when the resort is full to overflowing,” Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall said in a press release.

“Everything was at or near capacity. But more importantly, the international guests, locals and residents alike never experienced long lift lines because of our modern lifting system. We can boast that we are one of the largest and most modern lifting networks of any resort in North America, and it proved itself on December 31st when we experienced over 70,000 rides.”

During December, the resort said its free Snow Host program toured 170 new guests around the mountain.

And between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2, 65 dog sled tours and 385 snowmobiles explored the resort’s back-country.

On New Year’s Eve, 235 pairs of skates were rented out. Also, 1,200 bursts of fireworks over two shows for guests staying at the resort.

“To say that this holiday season was a success is an understatement,” said Trevor Hanna, vice president of hospitality at Big White. “We saw more people take in the events that we organized, from outdoor movies, our new Christmas Eve Festival, skating parties and family après parties than ever before.”