Big Reds festival at Big White keeps wine drinkers and skiiers happy

More than 600 guests attended Big White’s wine festival over the weekend.

The 11th annual Big Reds Wine Festival featured 154 wines, beers and ciders from 39 different Okanagan wineries and breweries, as well as food samples from five local on-mountain restaurants.

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort believes World Cup Snowboard Cross bid looks promising

Guests chose Globe Cafe & Tapas Bar and Indigenous World Winery for the People’s Choice Awards.

“We had an overwhelming response to attend from both consumers and the wine industry this year,” Trevor Hanna, Big White’s vice-president of hospitality, said in a news release.

READ MORE: Big White opens this Thursday

“Culinary tourism is peaking with today’s destination guests and Big Reds has a great reputation for serving up an array of top B.C. wine producers along with showcasing the talented chefs from all our local restaurants.”