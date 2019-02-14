Overnight rescue for lost skier near Big White

Search and rescue members had to spend the night outdoors on Wednesday while rescuing a lost skier near Big White.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said it received a report of an overdue skier just after 8 p.m., and that search teams along with Kelowna Snowmobile Club members gathered for the rescue. According to COSAR, one team located his tracks near Two John Road.

COSAR said searchers followed the tracks into a tributary of the West Kettle River, where contact was made around 2 a.m.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

READ MORE: North Shore Search and Rescue save father and 6-year-old son

“The subject was in good condition, but was cold and very tired, so the decision was made to hunker down and spend the night,” said COSAR search manager Dave Crawford, noting the rescue took place around five kilometres north of Big White.

COSAR said search crews lit a fire and remained with the young man until first light on Thursday. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the man was airlifted from the scene by Wildcat Helicopters and the Air Rescue One winch team from Vernon Search and Rescue.

READ MORE: Penticton Search and Rescue called to 3 incidents in one day

“It was a long, tough night for the search teams in the field. We are very grateful for the assistance of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club and the Big White Ski Patrol,” said Crawford.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to tell someone where you are going, don’t travel alone, and take the 10 Essentials of Backcountry Travel.”

A full description of the 10 essentials and a new app for trip planning is available on the Adventure Smart website.