North Shore Search and Rescue help two separate hikers with leg injuries

North Shore Search and Rescue says it responded to two separate incidents Saturday where someone broke their leg in the backcountry.

Search Manager Doug Pope says the first one was a 60-year-old woman who was hiking on the Howe Sound Trail.

She was taken out by stretcher and is recovering in hospital.

Crews were still responding to the second incident Saturday afternoon.

“[An] injured male from the U.S., and he’s fallen off the Baden Powell Trail in West Vancouver below Eagle Bluffs and he believes he’s broken his femur,” said Pope.

He says it’s a reminder for hikers to be prepared for snowy, slippery conditions.

“Anyone going into the field should be wearing sturdy hiking boots and be carrying traction devices like micro spikes, it’s very slippery, people are falling and shouldn’t be going out without that kind of gear.”

And the mountains will just get more slick.

Global News’ Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle says more snow is on the way for higher elevations Saturday night and Sunday.

“For the Sea to Sky up to Whistler we are going to see the snow developing and continue through the morning hours, anywhere between 10 and 15 centimetres.”