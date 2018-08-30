North Shore Rescue deployed to lost hiker on Crown Mountain

North Shore Rescue (NSR) was deployed to Crown Mountain on Thursday night, in search of a lost hiker.

Team leader Mike Danks said the hiker was a part of a group of three that became separated sometime around 7 p.m.

Danks said the the lost hiker had tried to make their own way down from the summit, but quickly got off trail.

He said the hiker did not have a light source, and called for help when they realized they were in steep terrain.

NSR told them to stay put, while a rescue team was dispatched to walk them out, Danks said.

The hiker is not injured, but is inexperienced and unprepared, Danks added.